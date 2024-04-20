Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 33,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

