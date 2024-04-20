Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,111,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,179 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $54,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties
In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties
Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $42.80 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96.
Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.75%.
Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile
GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gaming and Leisure Properties
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.