Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
GNL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 176,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,596,256.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,078,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,869,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,414 shares of company stock worth $1,819,305 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
