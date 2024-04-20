International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 10.26% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 386.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth $162,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXH opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.70. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $28.41.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

