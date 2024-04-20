Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Up 3%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.16. 431,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,756,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Intuitive Machines had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CPMG Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $14,270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

See Also

