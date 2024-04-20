iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Decreased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $95.39 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.55.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

