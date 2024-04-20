JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $533.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

