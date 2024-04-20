JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.4% Higher

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.34 and last traded at $52.32. Approximately 860,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,643,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4273 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,421,000 after purchasing an additional 53,968 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 259,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after buying an additional 141,638 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,030,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

