JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.4% Higher

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.34 and last traded at $52.32. Approximately 860,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,643,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4273 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
