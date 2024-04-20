Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,061 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $33.58 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

Get Our Latest Report on INVH

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.