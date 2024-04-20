Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Allstate were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $172.96 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $174.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.71.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

