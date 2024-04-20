Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $53,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $576.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.79 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $587.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.94.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.69.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

