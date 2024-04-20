Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $84,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 116.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,456 shares of company stock valued at $270,423 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $36.14.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

