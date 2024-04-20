Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.30.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

