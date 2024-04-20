Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,972,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,358,000 after purchasing an additional 749,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,458,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,401,000 after purchasing an additional 953,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.50 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

