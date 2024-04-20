Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 4,226,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 22,724,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,655,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,423 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,617 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

