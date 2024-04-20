Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 21,154 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,139 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,154 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Sunrun by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 50,490 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 668.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 96,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 83,711 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sunrun by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $65,738.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $126,193.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 298,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,450.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,990. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.46.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The business had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.26.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

