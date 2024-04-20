Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.95 and last traded at $66.82. Approximately 1,160,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,483,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.51.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.44.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $1,040,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

