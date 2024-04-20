MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,170 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.15% of MongoDB worth $44,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,496,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,802 shares of company stock worth $36,356,911 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $327.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.91. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $212.52 and a one year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

