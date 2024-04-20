New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Masonite International Stock Performance

NYSE DOOR opened at $131.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.78. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $76.87 and a 52-week high of $131.93.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

Featured Articles

