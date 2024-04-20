Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Down 1.1%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $122.55 and last traded at $123.11. Approximately 1,012,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,852,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.72. The firm has a market cap of $550.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

