Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.62. 897,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,854,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,974 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 449.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

