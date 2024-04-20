Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of Regency Centers worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,448,000 after acquiring an additional 660,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,330,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,697,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.47. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

