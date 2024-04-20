Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RF opened at $18.91 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

