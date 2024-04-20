ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in ResMed by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $178.85 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.45.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMD. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.20.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

