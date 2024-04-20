Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,173 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $72.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.