STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Holdings Trimmed by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.08% of STAAR Surgical worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of STAA stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 107.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $73.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STAAR Surgical

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.