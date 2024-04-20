SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 535 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,043 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,666 shares of company stock valued at $10,090,055. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
