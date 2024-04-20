SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSK. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 118,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $33.25 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

