SVB Wealth LLC Sells 423 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,372,000 after buying an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after buying an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $525,111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,626,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,185,000 after buying an additional 467,243 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,696,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,779,000 after buying an additional 195,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

