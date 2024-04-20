The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.14.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $352.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.48. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

