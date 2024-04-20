The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Shares Up 0.7%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $407.86 and last traded at $406.57. 778,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,342,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $403.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,907 shares of company stock worth $13,950,851. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

