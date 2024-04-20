Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 211,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $54,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 67,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 211,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $55,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $269.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.43.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

