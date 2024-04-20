Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 17,418.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,233,338,000 after buying an additional 4,710,188 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.43.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $269.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.89. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $495.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

