Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Tractor Supply from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.65.

Shares of TSCO opened at $252.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $268.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,048,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

