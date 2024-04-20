Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,532 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.73.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

