Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 52 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $245,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ROP opened at $534.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $545.64 and its 200 day moving average is $531.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.03 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

