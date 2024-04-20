Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.