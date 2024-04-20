Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,148 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.51. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.39.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

