Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 206 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in American International Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.18.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $74.23 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

