Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $698,325,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $140,332,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 929,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,977,000 after acquiring an additional 193,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,965,000 after acquiring an additional 151,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $401.36 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.