United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Boosted by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 185.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in United Parcel Service by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.19.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

