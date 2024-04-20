Xponance Inc. Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.73.

NYSE:CCI opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.10. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $131.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

