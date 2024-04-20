Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $626,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.3 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,188.54 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,577.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,269.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,170.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,233.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mettler-Toledo International

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.