Xponance Inc. Sells 1,028 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 22,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,841,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $269.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.17. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

