Xponance Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $534,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,651,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

NYSE:VLO opened at $163.90 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

