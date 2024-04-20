Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 6,052 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $167.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.07 and a 52 week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

