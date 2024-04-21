Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 3,897.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,169 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.26% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,881,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 129,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,474,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,313,000 after acquiring an additional 67,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 96,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.32. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $754.48 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 44.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

