Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 4,234 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMCI opened at $713.65 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $956.38 and a 200 day moving average of $549.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

