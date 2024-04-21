Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,809 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after buying an additional 270,009 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.90.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $193.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.83. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $204.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

