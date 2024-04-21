Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.19

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.19 and traded as high as $6.59. Cognyte Software shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 425,303 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNT. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Cognyte Software Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the first quarter worth $45,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 52.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 72.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

